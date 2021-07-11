Toddler mauled to death by leopard in Gujarat

A two-and-a-half-year old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at her residence in Bhandariya village of Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday, forest department officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning at the village that falls under Palitana range forest of Shetrunji division, they said.

Advertisement

This comes a day after two women were injured, one of them seriously, in a leopard attack at Garamali village of Amreli district under Gir East division, a forest department official said.

The two women were attacked by the leopard late Friday night when they were sleeping outside a shed of farmland in the village, the officials said. One Sangeetaben was given primary treatment and discharged from hospital, while another victim, Nayanaben, suffered injuries on her neck and was referred to a Rajkot hospital for treatment.

There have been several cases of human-animal conflict in forested areas of Gujarat in the recent past. Between 2015 and 2019, leopards had attacked 718 people in different parts of the state and out of them, 67 had died, the government had told the state Assembly in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)