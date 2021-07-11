South Africa's Eskom says experienced delays in service due to protests

South African power utility Eskom said on Sunday there were delays in service due to "sporadic protest action" predominantly in KwaZulu-Natal region and some parts of Gauteng.

"Eskom will not dispatch technicians in areas where there are protests. Safety of our employees remains our priority and therefore where we feel our employees are not safe, we will withdraw them immediately," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma have spread to the country's main economic hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)