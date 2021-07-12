Left Menu

Light-moderate rains likely to occur in parts of Haryana, UP, U'khand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that light to moderate rains is likely to occur in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

12-07-2021
Visual representation of rainfall likely to occur in parts of India (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that light to moderate rains is likely to occur in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. In a tweet by the weather department, it read, "12/07/2021: 08:00 IST; Light to moderate rain would occur over isolated places of Saharanpur, Atrauli, Moradabad (U.P), Roorkee (U.K), Yamunanagar(Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours."

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa by Monday morning. The weather agency's bulletin also indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today. [ANI]

