Left Menu

SANDF commences deployment processes in KZN, Gauteng

“The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are in place,” the SANDF said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:46 IST
SANDF commences deployment processes in KZN, Gauteng
SANDF deployment-related information updates will follow in due course.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures of its members to areas hit by violent flare-ups in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The SANDF said this is in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in the provinces to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days.

"The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are in place," the SANDF said in a statement.

The duration and number of deployed soldiers will be determined based on the assessment of the situation on the ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The SANDF emphasised the objective of the deployment is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies while they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties.

SANDF deployment-related information updates will follow in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021