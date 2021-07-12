SANDF commences deployment processes in KZN, Gauteng

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures of its members to areas hit by violent flare-ups in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The SANDF said this is in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in the provinces to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days.

"The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are in place," the SANDF said in a statement.

The duration and number of deployed soldiers will be determined based on the assessment of the situation on the ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The SANDF emphasised the objective of the deployment is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies while they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties.

SANDF deployment-related information updates will follow in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)