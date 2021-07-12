Left Menu

Eskom appeals to continue using electricity sparingly

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:02 IST
According to Eskom, it has not implemented load shedding since 13 June 2021 due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet and a system that is currently performing relatively well. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Eskom is appealing to all citizens to continue using electricity sparingly.

This comes as the South African Weather Service issued a warning on Sunday about wet, windy and cold conditions that are expected in some parts of the country this week due to a cold front.

The country's meteorological service said strong winds are anticipated on Monday across the Cape provinces and may result in property damage in some areas, following the arrival of a strong cold front.

According to Eskom, it has not implemented load shedding since 13 June 2021 due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet and a system that is currently performing relatively well.

"However, the cold front will increase the demand for electricity, thereby putting pressure on the power system. Therefore, Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease pressure on the system."

Eskom said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

