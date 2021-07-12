Left Menu

COVID-19: Nearly 4,000 tourist vehicles restricted from entering Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, Nainital

As many as 4,000 vehicles that were on their way to Mussoorie and Nainital were sent back by Uttarakhand Police last weekend.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:02 IST
COVID-19: Nearly 4,000 tourist vehicles restricted from entering Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, Nainital
Uttarakhand Police Headquarters Spokesperson DIG Nilesh Anand Bharane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 4,000 vehicles that were on their way to Mussoorie and Nainital were sent back by Uttarakhand Police last weekend. This comes as the state government announced strict COVID-19 protocols to prevent the tourist destinations from being overcrowded amid the pandemic.

Uttarakhand Police has set up additional checkpoints and barricades on the roads that lead to famous tourist spots in the state. "A clear message has been given to the tourists that if they are coming to Uttarakhand, RT-PCR test, registration, and a prior hotel booking are mandatory for everyone," Uttarakhand Police Headquarters Spokesperson DIG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

The DIG appealed to the tourists coming to Uttarakhand not to just visit Mussoorie and Nainital. He said there are more tourist places in the state and the tourists should explore different places in the state to avoid unnecessary crowding at one place. He added that tourists without registration, RT-PCR test and hotel booking will not be allowed to enter the state.

At present, the state has 1,094 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021