Vehicular movement at NH-44 in J-K's Ramban district resumes for one-way traffic

Vehicular movement at National Highway-44 in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed for one-way traffic, which was halted due to landslide following heavy rainfall. Several vehicles were stranded on the road.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:07 IST
Traffic at NH-44 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vehicular movement at National Highway-44 in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed for one-way traffic, which was halted due to landslide following heavy rainfall. Several vehicles were stranded on the road. The landslide was cleared by Monday afternoon, after which standard vehicles were allowed to pass from one side of the road.

Hundreds of Kashmir (Srinagar)-bound trucks, as well as passenger vehicles, were standard in Jakhani and other parts of Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Udhampur as traffic on the national highway resumed for only the Jammu bound traffic. "I was going to Srinagar when we were stopped. Our load will be damaged as rainfall continues," a truck driver said.

"We don't have drinking water or food here. We are waiting for them to allow us to leave so that we can get back to our homes," he added. Further, concerned about his load of coal, another truck driver said, "The rain hasn't stopped since last night. I am not sure when they will allow the traffic to move. I have been standing in the queue for quite long now, and am carrying a load of coal to Srinagar. The entire load is a waste if it'll get wet."

Meanwhile, Patnitop, Kishtwar, Doda road was cleared and traffic began plying smoothly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

