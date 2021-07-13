Left Menu

Sugarcane farmers to stage protest in UP capital on July 15

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:08 IST
Sugarcane farmers to stage protest in UP capital on July 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh will be staging a protest in Lucknow on July 15 over pending payments from mills, a farmer leader said on Monday.

Convenor of the Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan V M Singh told reporters that sugar mills in the state are yet to pay Rs 11,000 crore to sugarcane farmers. He also said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2017 UP assembly elections had said payment to sugarcane farmers will be done in 14 days, or interest will be given if the amount is not paid on time.'' ''But, this is yet to be implemented,'' Singh said.

Farmers had protested on this issue till July 12, but it made no difference to the government, he said.

''Now, thousands of farmers will stage a protest in Lucknow on July 15,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021