Farmer trampled to death by elephant in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant in the district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

According to forest department, Madeva of Iggalure near Thalavadi ventured into the forest area on Monday evening to graze his cattle when the incident occurred.

Madeva and few other farmers noticed an elephant behind a bush and started running. However, the animal attacked and trampled him.

Other farmers raised an alarm and managed to chase away the pachyderm.

Madeva succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

A case has been registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

