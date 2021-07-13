Left Menu

Monsoon showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi

The long-awaited monsoon showers in Delhi brought with it inevitable annual traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city and many commuters struggled to drive past roads with ill-equipped drainage systems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:53 IST
Commuters drag their vehicles in Delhi's Prahladpur underpass. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The long-awaited monsoon showers in Delhi brought with it inevitable annual traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city and many commuters struggled to drive past roads with ill-equipped drainage systems. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded rainfall of 2.5 cm between 7 am to 8:30 am today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

In Ayanagar, Palam, Lodi Road, and the Ridge, rainfall of 1.3cm, 2.4 1.9 and 1.0 were respectively recorded in the same time frame. The underpass in Delhi's Prahladpur area was severely waterlogged due to the heavy rain. Visuals showed commuters dragging their bikes through the knee-deep waters, while cars waited on either side. Waterlogging was also witnessed at the AIIMS flyover.

Commuters in the Dhaula Kuan area suffered a massive traffic jam due to waterlogging. Several others, however, have welcomed the delayed monsoon showers that have brightened up the weather after the sweltering heatwave.

"We are enjoying the rain today. It feels great to be out in this weather," said a local playing in the rain with his friends at the Shantipath lawns in Chanakyapuri. The Southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin. The minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had said that the weather conditions in Delhi continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

