WFP partners with Rajasthan govt to improve Targeted Public Distribution System

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India and the Rajasthan government have joined hands to improve the Targeted Public Distribution System (TDPS) in the state.

An agreement was signed in this regard on Monday.

The partnership entails, among other things, the use of digitization, data aggregation, performance dashboards for monitoring of the TDPS, thus providing a real-time and long-term solution to improve the food and nutritional security for millions, the WFP said in a statement.

''This is a strategic partnership for creating impact at scale by taking advantage of the end-to-end computerization of the food safety net that works through the Targeted Public Distribution System. Together with the government, we will use the data and insights to facilitate operational and policy decision making,'' said Bishow Parajuli, WFP India representative and country director.

This partnership between the WFP and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies of the Rajasthan government is part of a wider strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed late last year. Rajasthan covers nearly 45 million beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, served through a network of 26,657 fair price shops, the statement said.

Some of the highlights of this partnership include improved targeting of beneficiaries to ensure that those in need are not excluded and those at risk are included, support in making the supply chain efficient like transport optimisation and introduction of digital applications, and enhancement of capacity to enable data-based decision making to make continuous assessments and improvements.

