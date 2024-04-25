Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in front of her daughter in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

A woman was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint by two men in front of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Dungarpur in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. The woman was staying in the guards room of an apartment with her husband and daughter for the last six years, the SHO said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:36 IST
Woman gang-raped in front of her daughter in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint by two men in front of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Dungarpur in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. Station House Officer Bhagwan Lal Meghwal said that the incident occurred on Wednesday night. The woman was staying in the guards' room of an apartment with her husband and daughter for the last six years, the SHO said. Two men, riding a bike, forcefully entered the room and raped the woman at knifepoint in front of her daughter. They also threatened to kill the child, if she screamed, he said. The woman's husband was not at home when the incident happened, he said. A case was registered and efforts are being made to identify and nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024