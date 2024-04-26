Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Three Lives, Injures Four in Rajasthan's Bundi

Three men were killed by lightning on Friday when they were sheltering under a tree to protect them from rain, police here said.

Four more people who were with them and were also struck by lightning are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victims were identified as Chatra Bheel, 40, Deva Bheel, 60, and Sohan Bheel, 50, all residents of Bhainsrorgarh of Chittor district.

The seven were standing under a tree in the Gurjar Ghata area of Dabi Police Station jurisdiction when they were struck by lightning at around 3 pm, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarunkant Somani said.

The seven men, all belonging to the Bheel community, had come to the Dabi area to seek labourer's work.

