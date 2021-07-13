Left Menu

Govt planning to liberalise MDA Policy to promote use of fertilizers: Mandaviya

The Minister also informed that Government is planning to liberalise Market Development Assistance (MDA) Policy to promote the use of alternative fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:01 IST
Govt planning to liberalise MDA Policy to promote use of fertilizers: Mandaviya
The Minister was apprised that the Matix Fertilisers Plant in Durgapur having a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons will commence soon. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the initiatives of the Department of Fertilizers for Making India Aatmanirbhar in Fertilisers. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Bhagwanth Khuba was also present. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers Shri R. K Chaturvedi and senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Shri Mandaviya said that with the commencement of the Ramagundam plant, added 12.7 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country has been added and this will help realize the vision of the Prime Minister to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in urea production. The Project shall not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including the development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation.

The Minister also informed that Government is planning to liberalise Market Development Assistance (MDA) Policy to promote the use of alternative fertilizers. MDA policy was earlier limited to city compost only. There were demands to expand this policy by incorporating organic waste like Biogas, Green Manure, organic compost of rural areas, solid/liquid slurry, etc. This expansion will fully complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India. The Minister was apprised that the Matix Fertilisers Plant in Durgapur having a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons will commence soon.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021