Teenage girl, attacked with axe by stalker, dies

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a day after a stalker attacked her with an axe in South Delhi's Moti Bagh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:26 IST
Representative. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a day after a stalker attacked her with an axe in South Delhi's Moti Bagh. "The girl refused to talk to one Praveen and complained to her father about this. The victim's father confronted Praveen and slapped him. Praveen got furious and took revenge,'' said Ignit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South West Delhi.

The teenager, a student of class XI, was admitted in a hospital after the attack on Monday. The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder but later changed it to murder after the girl died.

The stalker was arrested from Palwal in Haryana on Tuesday, the police said. Both accused and victim are residents of Moti Bagh. The police said they couldn't take the girl's statement and registered a case of attempt to murder on the complaint of locals and the girl's father. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

