Dharmendra Pradhan reviews digital initiatives of education ministry

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:12 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday evaluated PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture (N-DEAR) along with the digital education of the ministry and stated that a spirited digital environment in education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive and accessible. "The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education. Digital initiatives taken during this time will be further strengthened and institutionalised. A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector," Pradhan said.

He also reviewed the progress made in the customised crash course program for COVID-19 frontline workers. The program aims to train one lakh frontline healthcare workers to ensure timely healthcare service in every part of the country and meet the upsurge in demand of skilled healthcare professionals in wake of the pandemic, he said. (ANI)

