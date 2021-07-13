Left Menu

Home Ministry asks CBI to probe into deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma

The case relates to the death of Ms Rosy Sangma at a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:12 IST
Home Ministry asks CBI to probe into deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma
          The family of the deceased has alleged that Ms Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the case of the deaths of Ms Rosy Sangma and Shri Samuel Sangma.

The case relates to the death of Ms Rosy Sangma at a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition. Later, Shri Samuel Sangma, a relative of Ms Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital. On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Shri Samuel Sangma in New Delhi.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Ms Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play to the death of Shri Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021