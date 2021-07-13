Home Ministry asks CBI to probe into deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma

The Union Home Ministry has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the case of the deaths of Ms Rosy Sangma and Shri Samuel Sangma.

The case relates to the death of Ms Rosy Sangma at a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition. Later, Shri Samuel Sangma, a relative of Ms Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital. On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Shri Samuel Sangma in New Delhi.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Ms Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play to the death of Shri Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel.

