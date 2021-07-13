Over 1 lakh people in Rajasthan benefited from Chiranjeevi health scheme: Gehlot

More than one lakh people in Rajasthan have so far taken benefit of the state government's ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over this, the Chief Minister has appealed people to get themselves registered under the scheme if they have not taken it up yet.

''It is a matter of great happiness that so far more than one lakh beneficiaries have got cashless treatment amounting to more than Rs 100 crore under Chiranjeevi Yojana,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

The scheme provides free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh annually to each family in government and private hospitals. The scheme was implemented in the state from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)