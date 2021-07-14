Left Menu

South Africa's largest refinery SAPREF shut down temporarily amid looting

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:35 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • South Africa

South Africa's largest refinery SAPREF in the east coast port city of Durban has been temporarily shut down due as the country struggles with mass looting and the worst violence in years, an industry official said on Wednesday.

A 50/50 joint venture between BP and Shell, SAPREF has a nameplate capacity of 180,000 barrels per day and accounts for around 35% of the refining capacity in Africa's most industrialised economy, a net importer of petroleum products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

