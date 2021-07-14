Left Menu

Pakistani LeT Commander among three terrorists neutralised in J-K

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:51 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar speaking to ANI, in Srinagar on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three terrorists have been neutralised, including Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and two local terrorists, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday. He said that Huraira was active in Srinagar and Pulwama.

One local terrorist has been identified as Shahnawaz, Kumar added. "Three terrorists have been neutralised, including Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and two local terrorists. Huraira was active in Srinagar and Pulwama. One local terrorist has been identified as Shahnawaz," Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, Kumar had said that Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Aijaz was killed on Wednesday in an encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, along with two other local terrorists. "Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz (alias Abu Huraira) has been killed along with two local terrorists. Congratulations to the Police and Security Forces," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

The encounter broke out earlier today. As per the Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

