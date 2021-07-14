Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity if needed -Mehr

Iran could enrich uranium up to 90% purity if the country needed it, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, amid efforts by Tehran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

"Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can enrich uranium to 90% purity," Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. Iran's nuclear deal caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well under the 20% achieved before the agreement and far below the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.

Iran has been breaching the deal in several ways since the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, including by producing 20% and 60% enriched uranium.

