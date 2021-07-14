Over 1,750 people arrested in S.Africa over riots, looting -minister

South African security forces have arrested 1,754 people in connection with days of looting, arson and violence, a senior minister in the presidency's office said on Wednesday.

The government was engaging with the consumer council to ensure there are no food shortages arising from rampant pillaging of shopping centres, malls and warehouses, cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

More than 70 people have been killed in the unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, and hundreds of businesses wrecked. Food and fuel supplies are running short.

