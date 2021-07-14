Gold paste concealed in rectum recovered at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized 648 grams of gold paste packed in four capsules from a passenger here at Chennai airport.

The gold was recovered from the rectum of a 27-year-old man who arrived at Chennai airport from Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

"Based on intelligence, Chennai Air Customs recovered and seized 648 grams of gold paste packed in four capsules, from the rectum of a 27-year-old man who arrived at Chennai airport from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates," Chennai Air Customs said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)