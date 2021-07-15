South African Army ugers all reserve members report for duty

South African Army Chief General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha has ordered that all reserve members report for duty.

In a brief statement, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the members were, at first sight, today expected to report to their respective units for deployment.

This coincides with President Ramaphosa this week deploying 2 500 members to violence-hit areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where businesses were looted and public infrastructure damaged.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula on Wednesday told Parliament that the number of those deployed had been increased to 25 000. The members of the SANDF were deployed to reinforce South African Police Service operations of restoring order in KZN and Gauteng.

The SANDF said the reserve members were expected to report for duty with their necessary equipment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)