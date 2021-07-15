Left Menu

Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru from Feb 9-11 next year

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:41 IST
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to host the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru from February 9-11 next year, to attract investments in the state.

''We have decided to organize the Global Investors Meet, themed 'Invest Karnataka-2022' at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for three days- February 9, 10, and 11,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after the cabinet meeting here.

The state government has announced a new industrial policy 2020-25 based on which a lot of concessions and other facilities will be given, he told reporters.

''Already a lot of groundwork is being done by the industries department for GIM and they are interacting with a lot of multinational companies.We are expecting a good response, despite COVID.'' The Karnataka government had earlier postponed the Global Investors Meet (GIM) planned in November 2020, citing COVID-19 and its induced lockdown.

