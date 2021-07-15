Left Menu

Aqgromalin raises Rs 5.5 cr seed funding

We are excited to partner with the founders and the management to bring about a tech revolution in the livestock industry. Chennai-headquartered Aqgromalin said it has currently reached over 40,000 livestock farmers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, West Bengal, Orissa and Kerala. It plans to reach over 1 lakh farmers by the end of 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:40 IST
Aqgromalin raises Rs 5.5 cr seed funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-tech start-up Aqgromalin on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.5 crore in seed funding led by Zephyr Peacock India Growth fund.

The round also includes participation from IndigramLabs Foundation, and other noted angels from the Agri start-up ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

Aqgromalin, a tech-driven farm diversification platform enabling farmers to diversify into animal husbandry and aquaculture, said it plans to use the funds raised for team expansion, technology development, category addition, and geographical expansion.

The animal husbandry and aquaculture sector in India are underserved and highly fragmented. Livestock farmers face various issues including limited availability of quality inputs, lack of quality feed, and lack of access to markets, Aqgromalin Co-founder and CEO Prasanna Manogaran said.

''At Aqgromalin, we are building a one-stop end-to-end solutions platform to help farmers overcome these issues,'' he added.

Commenting on the funding, Zephyr Peacock Managing Director Pankaj Raina said, ''Aqgromalin is deploying technology that would help address the pain points across the livestock value chain and improve access of inputs and markets for the ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the founders and the management to bring about a tech revolution in the livestock industry.'' Chennai-headquartered Aqgromalin said it has currently reached over 40,000 livestock farmers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, West Bengal, Orissa, and Kerala. It plans to reach over 1 lakh farmers by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021