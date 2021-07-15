Aqgromalin raises Rs 5.5 cr seed funding

Agri-tech start-up Aqgromalin on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.5 crore in seed funding led by Zephyr Peacock India Growth fund.

The round also includes participation from IndigramLabs Foundation, and other noted angels from the Agri start-up ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

Aqgromalin, a tech-driven farm diversification platform enabling farmers to diversify into animal husbandry and aquaculture, said it plans to use the funds raised for team expansion, technology development, category addition, and geographical expansion.

The animal husbandry and aquaculture sector in India are underserved and highly fragmented. Livestock farmers face various issues including limited availability of quality inputs, lack of quality feed, and lack of access to markets, Aqgromalin Co-founder and CEO Prasanna Manogaran said.

''At Aqgromalin, we are building a one-stop end-to-end solutions platform to help farmers overcome these issues,'' he added.

Commenting on the funding, Zephyr Peacock Managing Director Pankaj Raina said, ''Aqgromalin is deploying technology that would help address the pain points across the livestock value chain and improve access of inputs and markets for the ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the founders and the management to bring about a tech revolution in the livestock industry.'' Chennai-headquartered Aqgromalin said it has currently reached over 40,000 livestock farmers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, West Bengal, Orissa, and Kerala. It plans to reach over 1 lakh farmers by the end of 2021.

