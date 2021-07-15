Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into skill, generated employment, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Marking World Youth Skill Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the education department's Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into a skill and generated employment. Addressing the reporters after addressing a 'Skill India' event here today, Pradhan who is also the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "Jan Shikshan Sansthan is an old scheme of the education department. It has transformed into skill. It has reached districts and has helped women to join the skilling ecosystem; helps them with employment too."

As per an official ministry release, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) has been instrumental in skill training and introducing avenues of entrepreneurship among the socio-economically backward and educationally disadvantaged groups such as neo-literates, semi-literates, SCs, STs, women and girls, slum dwellers, migrant workers. Formerly under the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Jan Shikshan Sansthan has been transferred to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in 2018. "Launch of 75 new Jan Shikshan Sansthans, a partnership with Digi-locker and other initiatives launched today will strengthen the skills' ecosystem in the country and give fresh impetus to skilling efforts at the grassroots level. #6YearsofSkillIndia", Pradhan tweeted today.

Hoping that India becomes a skilling hub for the world, Pradhan said, "Our youth will propel the next phase of our economic growth. We are committed to re-invent our approach to equip our youth with employable skills and prepare them for the future of work. On World Youth Skills Day, let us build an India that is the skilling hub for the world." In the last 6 years, he said MSDE has equipped youth with market-relevant skills, facilitated opportunities for nurturing talent, encouraged entrepreneurship, and has helped crores of our youth to secure better livelihood opportunities.

"Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to create a workforce of the future, create more synergies between education, skilling & employment for empowering our youth and also establish @MSDESkillIndia as a backbone of #AatmaNirbharBharat. #6YearsofSkillIndia," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

