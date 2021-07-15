Iraq extends oil supply deal with Jordan -statement
Updated: 15-07-2021
Iraq has extended an oil agreement with Jordan for another year to supply it with 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil under preferential terms, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Thursday.
The announcement came after a meeting on Thursday between Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar and his Jordanian counterpart Hala Zawati in Baghdad, the ministry said in a statement.
