Chief of Army Staff arrives at Jaisalmer Military Station

Later, the Army Chief visited Jaisalmer Military Station where he was briefed by General Officer Commanding Konark Corps and other formation commanders on the operational situation and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:50 IST
The COAS complimented the formations for adhering to Force Preservation measures and for provision of assistance to civilian authorities in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • India

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff arrived at Jaisalmer Military Station on 15 July 2021. The COAS, accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, then proceeded to the Pokharan Field Firing Ranges where he witnessed the firing of various artillery guns, including equipment which is under development by indigenous manufacturers.

Later, the Army Chief visited Jaisalmer Military Station where he was briefed by General Officer Commanding Konark Corps and other formation commanders on the operational situation and preparedness. He also interacted with troops of Konark Corps and exhorted them to maintain high standards of training and professionalism. The COAS complimented the formations for adhering to Force Preservation measures and for provision of assistance to civilian authorities in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

