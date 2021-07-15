Left Menu

Shimla MC looks to produce power from solid waste soon

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:40 IST
Shimla MC looks to produce power from solid waste soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Municipal Corporation Shimla (MCS) is in the process of producing electricity from solid waste generated in the city, the MC commissioner Ashish Kohli said.

The Commissioner told PTI that around 70 tonnes of solid waste is generated on an average daily in the 34 wards falling under MCS.

The solid waste is collected daily and is taken in the MCS vehicles to Bhariyal Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Tara Devi-Totu bypass road, he added.

The solid waste is scientifically processed at the Bhariyal SWM, he added.

However, the final target of MCS is to generate power from the solid waste produced in the city, he added. Kohli said that 2 kilowatt (kW) power had been generated on trial basis from the solid waste in Shimla till March. Now the machinery required some upgradation, and adequate power generation from solid waste would start soon.

The commissioner further stated that 150 steel dustbins were provided to MCS by GAIL (India) in a function here on Thursday.

These dustbins will be fixed at Ridge Maidan, Mall road, the main and ward MC offices for maintaining cleanliness, he added.

Former HP minister Radharaman Shashtri, GAIL (India) general manager (CSR) Anup Gupta, Shimla Mayor Satya Kaundal and deputy mayor Shalinder Chauhan were also present during the function. PTI DJI MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021