HP flash food: Death toll reaches 9 in Boh valley, one missing

The death toll in Boh valley after the flash floods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh reached nine as one more body was recovered on Thursday.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:20 IST
Visuals from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in Boh valley after the flash floods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh reached nine as one more body was recovered on Thursday. According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, five persons were rescued and one person is still missing. The rescue operation is still underway.

The incident took place after the landslide hit Boh valley on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in areas affected by flash floods in Kangra.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authority on Wednesday informed that Gramphu-Kaza road was blocked at Dorni Nala due to a landslide. During his visit, he said that the BJP government would provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Shimla at 7:47 pm on Thursday. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. (ANI)

