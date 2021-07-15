India's scientific prowess to have major role in making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat: Dr Jitendra

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that India is destined to be Global Scientific Leader and the quality of our scientific human resource is far superior to most other developed countries of the world.

The Minister was addressing the 12th Foundation Day function of "Translational Health Science and Technology Institute" (THSTI), a premier institute in NCR Biotech Science Cluster, Faridabad today.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated a series of prestigious new scientific facilities including India's first-ever FERRET facility for Vaccine research and development, which is going to attract worldwide attention, particularly in the wake of the current COVID pandemic. He complimented the young scientists of the country for shouldering the challenge thrown up by the pandemic and overnight reorienting themselves for this.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's natural scientific temper and his personal indulgence in promoting every scientific pursuit, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the present government has given a special fillip to science and technology. He said India's scientific prowess is going to have a major role in the making of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat".

The Minister complimented the path-breaking achievements of the Institute and said that it has performed remarkably well in the face of the pandemic. However, Dr Jitendra Singh cautioned that the era of working in silos is over. Stating that in space technology India is at present a frontline nation and the fact that even NASA procures data obtained by ISRO speaks volumes about our scientific progress.

In her keynote address Secretary, Department of Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup mentioned the state-of-the-art research and development facility available at Thsti. Touching upon the diagnostic & drug development facility, anti-virus screening programmes and other ongoing research efforts of Thsti, she said the institute enjoys national importance.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Director, THSTI Dr Pramod Garg said that within a short span of 12 years the Institute has secured note-worthy achievement in different sectors. Mainly four main health research programmes are the focus area of the Institute, he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the newly built M K Bhan Auditorium on the premises. Besides this, the Minister also inaugurated Immunology Core Lab, BSL-3 Lab, Office of Connectivity, Ferret Facility, Bio Repository and Small Animal Centre at the cluster. Dr Jitendra Singh also gave away awards to outstanding young scientists in different categories.

(With Inputs from PIB)