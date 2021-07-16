Left Menu

J-K: Suspicious bag found in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch

A suspicious bag was found in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch following which traffic movement was suspended on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Friday morning, said the police.

J-K: Suspicious bag found in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch
Other details are awaited.

This comes around three weeks after a suspicious bag, which triggered a bomb scare, was found in the Lasjan bypass area in Srinagar. According to the bomb disposal squad, the bag which was found in Srinagar on June 24, was empty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

