Air Chief visits Thiruvananthapuram for SAC Commanders' Conference

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, CAS visited Thiruvananthapuram on 15 & 16 July 2021 for Southern Air Command (SAC) Commanders' Conference.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh AVSM VrC VSM, AOC-in-C SAC received the CAS on his arrival and briefed him on the status of operational preparedness of the Command. In his address to SAC Commanders, CAS re-iterated the need for IAF to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate. He appreciated the efforts of SAC in fast-tracking numerous infrastructure initiatives and undertaking tasks of operational significance within its Area of Responsibility. CAS also expressed his satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets particularly the LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons.

(With Inputs from PIB)