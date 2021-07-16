Left Menu

Air Chief visits Thiruvananthapuram for SAC Commanders' Conference

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh AVSM VrC VSM, AOC-in-C SAC received the CAS on his arrival and briefed him on the status of operational preparedness of the Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:28 IST
Air Chief visits Thiruvananthapuram for SAC Commanders' Conference
CAS also expressed his satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets particularly the LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, CAS visited Thiruvananthapuram on 15 & 16 July 2021 for Southern Air Command (SAC) Commanders' Conference.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh AVSM VrC VSM, AOC-in-C SAC received the CAS on his arrival and briefed him on the status of operational preparedness of the Command. In his address to SAC Commanders, CAS re-iterated the need for IAF to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate. He appreciated the efforts of SAC in fast-tracking numerous infrastructure initiatives and undertaking tasks of operational significance within its Area of Responsibility. CAS also expressed his satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets particularly the LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021