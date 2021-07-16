AAP govt convenes 2-day Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly from July 29

The AAP government Friday decided to convene a two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly starting July 29, officials said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

''A two-day session will be convened on July 29 and 30. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings of the House may be extended,'' a senior government official said.

