AAP govt convenes 2-day Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly from July 29
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:51 IST
The AAP government Friday decided to convene a two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly starting July 29, officials said.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
''A two-day session will be convened on July 29 and 30. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings of the House may be extended,'' a senior government official said.
