K'taka govt signs MoU with BCIC for industry-academia partership

To make students of Polytechnics across the state both employable and entrepreneurial, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the Department of Technical Education and the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:29 IST
K'taka govt signs MoU with BCIC for industry-academia partership
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
To make students of Polytechnics across the state both employable and entrepreneurial, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the Department of Technical Education and the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Friday. As per the state government's release, the partnership was signed in presence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayana, who is also the minister of Higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said, "Establishing DTE-BCIC Case Center, will help DTE (Department of Technical Education) students learn from real-world case studies and provides opportunities for students to plan their career path leading to employment, entrepreneurship, research and higher education." "This MoU will enable the development of a joint online portal for the seamless offering of internships, industry visits, projects, and placements for diploma students across the state besides facilitating to make use of the Learning Management system (LMS) effectively," the Minister added.

Narayana further explained that the MoU will also support the upgrading of laboratory infrastructure across polytechnics, and provide training to maintain the equipment to industry standards besides enabling training the faculty in the latest subjects, topics, and tools. (ANI)

