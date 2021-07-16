Goa minister asks people to junk AAP's free power promise

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:53 IST
Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral on Friday asked people in the state not to get carried away by AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of free electricity consumption of up to 300 units per month in case the latter's party won the 2022 Assembly polls here.

Cabral said such freebies would harm the state in the long term, adding that people of Goa believed in working hard with total sincerity and earning their livelihood respectfully.

Cabral claimed a large section of people in Delhi were disgusted with the AAP model of governance based on freebies and had been routinely venting their anger on social media.

The Goa minister claimed there was a backlog in payments to power companies in Delhi, which gave one the ''larger and factual picture of the financial situation and mismanagement of the Aam Aadmi Party government''.

