Left Menu

Area under paddy down 7 pc so far this Kharif sowing season

The area under the coverage for paddy is 7 per cent down so far during this Kharif season at 161.97 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data. Among cash crops, the area sown to cotton was lower at 98.38 lakh hectares so far this Kharif season as against 113 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:44 IST
Area under paddy down 7 pc so far this Kharif sowing season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The area under the coverage for paddy is 7 per cent down so far during this Kharif season at 161.97 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data. The paddy acreage stood at 174.44 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Paddy is a major Kharif crop (summer-sown). The total area under all Kharif crops fell to 611.89 lakh hectares so far from 691.93 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Similarly, the area under pulses remained lower at 70.64 lakh hectares compared to 80.36 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Sowing of coarse cereals was down at 91.34 lakh hectare as against 115.07 lakh hectare, while area sown to oilseeds remained lower at 128.91 lakh hectare from 149.35 lakh hectare a year ago. Among cash crops, the area sown to cotton was lower at 98.38 lakh hectares so far this Kharif season as against 113 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Southwest monsoon is critical for Indian agriculture as nearly 60 per cent of the farmland do not have irrigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021