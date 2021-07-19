Govt sets up Dairy Investment accelerator to help investors

The government on Monday said a 'Dairy Investment Accelerator' has been set up under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying to serve as an interface with investors. This is being done to provide a dedicated focus towards promoting and facilitating investments in the Indian dairy sector.

In a statement, the government said Dairy Investment Accelerator will be part of the investment facilitation cell of the ministry. ''It is a cross functional team constituted to serve as the interface with investors,'' it said. It will provide support across the investment cycle such as offering specific inputs for evaluation of investment opportunities, addressing queries about application to government schemes, connecting with strategic partners besides providing on-ground assistance with state departments and relevant authorities. Further, Dairy Investment Accelerator will work with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) to organize a series of events with global and local industry participants and one-on-one discussions with the investors to understand their perspectives, facilitate direct interactions with government officials and connect with other players in the industry. It will also generate awareness among investors about the government's flagship scheme Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development fund (AHIDF) of Rs 15,000 crore.

The fund has been set up to offer financial support to entrepreneurs, private companies, MSME, Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs), and Section 8 companies. Eligible entities can avail the benefits of the scheme to set up new units or expand existing units in areas of dairy processing and related value addition infrastructure, meat processing and animal feed plant. The DAHD called on all the private companies, individual entrepreneurs, and startups, who are interested in investing in dairy sector, to reach out to Dairy Investment Accelerator on dairy-accelerator@lsmgr.nic.in.

India is the largest milk producer contributing 23 per cent of global milk production. Annual milk production in the country has grown by 6.4 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past 5 years. The government said dairy is a high priority sector due to its socio-economic significance. It is the single largest agricultural commodity contributing 5 per cent of the national economy and employing more than 80 million farmers directly. Further, the country boasts of a large domestic packaged dairy products market worth Rs 2.7-3.0 lakh crore witnessing a strong double-digit growth.

However, the market growth in the dairy sector requires support of significant infrastructure investment across processing, chilling, logistics, cattle feed, etc, it said. Further, lucrative untapped opportunities exist in areas such as value-added dairy products, organic/ farm fresh milk and exports.

The government also said the dairy sector has seen substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) constituting about 40 per cent of FDIs in Indian food sector, it added.

