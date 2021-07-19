5 die in landslide triggered building collapse in Thane's Kalwa
In a tragic incident, five people, including four women died after a building collapsed following a landslide in Thane's Kalwa area on Monday evening.
In a tragic incident, five people, including four women died after a building collapsed following a landslide in Thane's Kalwa area on Monday evening. As per the Thane Municipal corporation official, four women and a man died in the building collapse while two other people were rescued from the debris.
Earlier today, four houses were damaged in a landslide Kalwa area of Thane. Search and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)
