5 die in landslide triggered building collapse in Thane's Kalwa

In a tragic incident, five people, including four women died after a building collapsed following a landslide in Thane's Kalwa area on Monday evening.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:26 IST
Visual of destruction at Thane's Kalwa area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, five people, including four women died after a building collapsed following a landslide in Thane's Kalwa area on Monday evening. As per the Thane Municipal corporation official, four women and a man died in the building collapse while two other people were rescued from the debris.

Earlier today, four houses were damaged in a landslide Kalwa area of Thane. Search and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

