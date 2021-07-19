Left Menu

Opposition leaders undecided on attending COVID briefing for floor leaders, to meet on Tuesday

A meeting of opposition leaders will be held on Tuesday morning to decide if they will participate in the meeting for floor leaders of the two Houses for briefing regarding COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme on Tuesday evening.

By Amit Kumar A meeting of opposition leaders will be held on Tuesday morning to decide if they will participate in the meeting for floor leaders of the two Houses for briefing regarding COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the briefing. The meeting of opposition leaders will be held in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge before the commencement of the proceedings.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that the opposition leaders will take a decision on Tuesday morning. He said since the Parliament is in session, it will be appropriate to have a discussion on COVID-19 on the floor of the House.

Opposition MPs on Monday disrupted the proceeding of both houses of Parliament and sought to raise various issues including price rise, farmers' agitation, and allegations of surveillance through malware. (ANI)

