Baker Hughes second-quarter profit falls
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 16:34 IST
Baker Hughes Co said on Wednesday its adjusted profit fell in the second quarter from the previous three months, hit by subdued demand for oilfield services as crude producers kept a tight lid on spending despite a recovery in oil prices.
Adjusted net income attributable to the company was $83 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $91 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter.
