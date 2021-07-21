Left Menu

Delhi Police busts interstate drug-trafficking racket busted, arrests 2 cousins from UP's Bareilly

Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch Delhi has busted the supply chain of contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the areas of Ghajipur and Delhi as well as Bareilly and arrested two Bareilly-based desperate big drug suppliers Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:04 IST
Delhi Police busts interstate drug-trafficking racket busted, arrests 2 cousins from UP's Bareilly
Arrest of two top suppliers has dented the network of suppliers in Delhi & UP. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch Delhi has busted the supply chain of contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the areas of Ghajipur and Delhi as well as Bareilly and arrested two Bareilly-based desperate big drug suppliers Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan. The police also seized 1 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 2 crores from their possession.

A case has been registered under sections 21, 25, 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi. "On July 13, the team got secret information regarding the arrival of the Khan cousins near Shamshan Ghat, Ghazipur, Delhi to supply drugs to someone. Both authorities swung into action immediately," the police.

The police team laid a trap near Shamshan Ghat, Ghajipur where the drug suppliers namely Sajid Khan (24) and Wajid (28) had come with a sizeable consignment of the contraband heroin for selling to the receiver and were caught red-handed with two parcels of 500 gms. Contraband of one-kilogram heroin was seized from their possession, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

During interrogation, the accused-- Sajid Khan and Wajid-- disclosed that they are cousins and involved in drug trafficking for the last 5-6 years, the police said. Both have been a part of criminal activities since 2015. "During 2016, both were caught by Faridpur, Bareilly with the recovery of heroin and after passing of 25 days they came out from jail and again started the same job. To fulfill their desire of earning quick and huge money, they started trafficking of contraband heroin," the police said.

"They disclosed that they are experts in making of heroin by using crude and chemicals. They used to purchase the Crude (poppy head extracts) and chemical from Bareilly and further manufacture heroin for commercial gain... Their lust for quick bucks made them enter the illegal drug business. They revealed their expertise in making of the intoxicating substance using materials arranged from Bareilly itself," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021