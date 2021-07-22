Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy looks forward to 'frank and vibrant' discussion with Biden

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was looking forward to "frank and vibrant" discussion with U.S. President Joe Biden on threats from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The White House said the two leaders would meet in Washington next month to discuss energy issues and threats posed by Russia to the Eastern European country's sovereignty.

U.S. officials have opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would allow Russia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut off other nations, but the Biden administration has chosen not to try to kill it entirely with U.S. sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

