Corteva Agriscience inks pact to promote sustainable rice production in 40,000 acres UP

Global agricultural firm Corteva Agriscience on Thursday said it has signed a three-year project with the 2030 Water Resources Group (2030 WRG) hosted by the World Bank Group, to promote sustainable rice cultivation in 40,000 acres in Uttar Pradesh.

The project provides a framework for Corteva, 2030 WRG and a task force of multiple stakeholders to work towards transforming 40,000 acres of land from traditional methods of transplanting rice to the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique, it said in a statement.

Corteva will co-lead the project as the technology and knowledge partner for DSR.

According to Corteva Agriscience, the three-year project will promote sustainable livelihood in agriculture, build the capacity of farmers on the DSR technique of rice cultivation through various training programs, field demonstration sessions, market linkages, market-based sustainability financing and agronomy assistance leading to their socio-economic empowerment.

Through this project, Corteva will also assist farmers with hybrid seeds and mechanised sowing services as well as help in soil testing and management of weeds and pests on the farms.

Applying these practices can lead to 35-37 per cent reduction in water usage in rice farming, better soil health and reduced greenhouse gas emissions (by 20-30 per cent), supporting climate resilient precision agro-forestry in the state, it said.

Commenting on the new project, Corteva Agriscience Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Tim Glenn said, ''We are pleased to collaborate with WRG to help build the capacity of Farmer Producers Organisations to operate as sustainable and market-oriented agri-enterprises.'' The project will ensure that the farmers get access to integrated solutions that deliver transformative value chains. It will also support the state government to strengthen sustainability outcomes in rice production, said Karin Krchnak, Program Manager of the 2030 WRG.

The project will also assist market-driven value chain strategies by linking market off-takers with suppliers and producers, through innovative Drip-to-Market-Agro-Corridors (DMACs) and Public-Private-Partnerships (PPPs), the company said.

