High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall

Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:36 IST
Several parts of city reported water-logging and transport disruptions. (Photos/ANI). . Image Credit: ANI
Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging. IMD had earlier placed Mumbai on a "yellow alert" after it predicted intense to very intense rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigar districts on Wednesday. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

