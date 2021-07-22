Left Menu

HC issues notice to Delhi Govt and Jal Board on petition challenging Infrastructure Charge

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Delhi Govt and Delhi Jal Board on a petition challenging the decision of the Jal Board and Delhi Govt to revive the levy of Infrastructure Charge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:36 IST
HC issues notice to Delhi Govt and Jal Board on petition challenging Infrastructure Charge
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Delhi Govt and Delhi Jal Board on a petition challenging the decision of the Jal Board and Delhi Govt to revive the levy of Infrastructure Charge. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti asked Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board to file a reply on a petition.

The petition was filed by Ajit Singh Ahluwalia. In the petition, Ahluwalia told the court that in November 2019, respondent Delhi Govt had publicly revived the levy of 'Infrastructure Charge' by way of several public announcements. Thereafter the respondent Delhi Jal Board has now chosen to re-introduce the same charges, though an arbitrary and wholly illegal rate on the basis of which is wholly unknown through a bland and unreasoned resolution, the petition said.

In pursuance of the said resolution respondent DJB proceeded to issue notification dated October 6, 2020, and following clarificatory circulars/notifications dated 22.01.2021, 24.02.2021, and 11.05.2021 enhancing and imposing an unreasonable and baseless charge/cess/penalty/tax/fee, beyond its competence by increasing the contribution by homeowners of plot sizes larger than 200 sq. mts., manifold on such plots itself for no more than merely granting paper permission for water connection, in a newly constructed plot under the guise of 'Infrastructure Charges'. "That in terms of the Delhi Water & Sewer (Tariff and Metering) Regulations, 2012 there ought to be a direct nexus between the 'infrastructure charges levied' and 'usage' is also the same for any owner of a plot size of 200 Sq. Mts.

However, contrary to the said provisions, the present levy under the impugned notifications is wholly at the sole discretion, whim, and fancy of the officials of respondent No.1 (DJB). No formula for such calculation or basis thereof has ever been set out empowering levy of exorbitant and further wholly arbitrary charges based solely upon the whim and fancy of the officials of Respondent No.1 (DJB)," the petition said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021