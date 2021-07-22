Left Menu

‘Very concerned’ about well-being of women farmers protesting at Delhi borders: Govt

The government is very concerned about the well-being of women farmers protesting at Delhi borders, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.Replying to a question, Irani said the agriculture ministry has appealed to the protesting farmers unions that women should be requested to go home keeping in view the severe weather conditions and Covid pandemic.The government has been very concerned about the well-being of women farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:23 IST
‘Very concerned’ about well-being of women farmers protesting at Delhi borders: Govt
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The government is "very concerned" about the well-being of women farmers protesting at Delhi borders, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a question, Irani said the agriculture ministry has appealed to the protesting farmers' unions that women should be requested to go home keeping in view of the severe weather conditions and Covid pandemic.

''The government has been very concerned about the well-being of women farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare during discussions with the farmers' unions appealed to them that children and elders, especially women, should be requested to go home keeping in view the severe weather conditions and the Covid pandemic,'' Irani said in a written reply.

''Basic amenities for taking care of the condition of citizens, including that of women farmers, are provided by the concerned local body and state/UT government,'' she added. Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021