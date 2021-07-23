Left Menu

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh condoles on death of Congress workers in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed condolences on the death of the three Congress workers who met with an accident in the Moga district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:04 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed condolences on the death of the three Congress workers who met with an accident in the Moga district. In his tweet he wrote, "Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government."

The incident took place at Lohara Chowk in Moga district on the Jalandhar-Barlanda road, where two buses collided with each other. While one was a State transport bus and the other was a private minibus. District Commissioner of Moga, Sandeep Hans said that "the minibus was speeding and lost control before the collied. After the investigation, more information will be gained".

Replying to the reporter whether the minibus was heading towards Chandigarh for the inauguration of newly appointed State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, DC Moga confirmed the fact. Out of 40 injured people in the accident, 3 have died and the rest have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Moga. The state will bear the medical expenses of the victims and the families of the casualties will be compensated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

