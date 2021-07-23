Nabard disbursed crop loan to over 71 lakh MP farmers

The National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (Nabard) has disbursed crop loan worth Rs 55,759 crore to over 71 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh over the last few years and also gave Rs 24,526 crore for animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, food processing and other allied sectors, an official said on Friday.

Nabard chairman Dr G R Chintala, who is on a six-day tour of the state, met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday and briefed him about the bank's activities, an official release said.

“The Nabard has disbursed credit limit of Rs 55,759 crore towards crop loan, covering more than 71 lakh farmers in the last few years in Madhya Pradesh. Also, since its inception, the bank has provided long-term refinance support of Rs 24,526 crore for activities such as animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, food processing, storage, godowns, farm mechanisation and non-farm sector activities,” the release quoting the chairman stated.

Dr Chintala informed that the Nabard has funded and supported the creation of 17,349 km rural roads in 46,352-meter bridges and also helped set up power plants of 158.84 MW capacity in the state.

Speaking about the irrigation sector, the chairman said the bank has supported the state government in creation of an irrigation potential of 34,09,151 hectare benefiting around 15,141 villages.

In the warehousing sector, 30 lakh MT capacity has been created under various infrastructure funds of the Nabard in the state. Apart from this, 74.68 lakh MT capacity has been created through government-sponsored schemes, subsidies of which was channelised through the bank.

Referring to the food processing infrastructure, Dr Chintla said the Nabard has funded Avantee Mega Food Park and Nimar Agro Processing Cluster in the state. Direct-Indirect employment to over 10,000 persons have been generated, along with value addition to the primary agri-produce.

